Upvalley battles continue over Pacaso houses

In Calistoga, where Pacaso has not yet been active, meanwhile, city officials are reviewing their own regulations after discovering that the company has acquired a house not far outside city limits.

The city is reviewing its regulations and preparing for a possible home-sharing application within the city limits.

Pacaso has posted a property for sale at 3380 Highway 128, in the vicinity of Bennett Lane. Because the property is located outside city limits, any permitting issues would have to go through Napa County. However, the city is keeping a close eye on the situation, said Planning Director Zac Tusinger, as any proposal from Pacaso within Calistoga would have to go before the city’s planning commission.

Planners are working with the city attorney’s office, and also taking a look at how other jurisdictions are dealing with the fractional home ownership startup.

“To some degree, it’s an open question as to how to regulate it,” Tusinger said. “It’s an evolving situation, and we’re monitoring it very closely.”

Records show that 3380 Calistoga LLC. was incorporated in April 2018, the same date the property was sold. At that time, the property was listed as a 3-bed, 2-bath, 1,004-square-foot single-family home in need of restoration. It sold for $1,050,000.