Upvalley extension of Napa Vine Trail will require Highway 29 crossing light

A new report describes how a planned, 6.8-mile Napa Valley Vine Trail segment linking St. Helena and Calistoga will necessitate Highway 29 crossing lights and cover several acres of prime but mostly unplanted farmland.
The bottom line as portrayed in more than 1,000 pages of report and appendices: Building the Vine Trail will create no serious, negative impacts that can’t be overcome.
Details of the project are available in a draft environmental document that is being circulated for public comment. Meanwhile, local transportation officials are working to fill a $2.3 million funding hole in the construction budget.
All of this is in anticipation of the project finally going out to bid next year, after several years of delays because of rights-of-way challenges and funding shortfalls.
The Napa Valley Vine Trail is envisioned to extend 47 miles from Vallejo to Calistoga and run the length of Napa Valley wine country. Bikers, walkers and runners already use existing segments that are mostly in the city of Napa and Yountville areas.
“It is the centerpiece of the bikeway and pedestrian system, offering residents and visitors an alternative way to get around Napa Valley,” a Vine Trail fact sheet says.
The St. Helena-to-Calistoga segment will largely be along the east side of Highway 29. An exception is where it will cross Highway 29 and be inside Bothe-Napa Valley State Park for about a mile before crossing back to east of Highway 29.
Highway 29 in this area has about 17,000 to 19,000 vehicles on an average day, according to Caltrans. While that’s half the traffic as in the southern part of Napa Valley, it’s considered too much for Vine Trail users to navigate with a mere crosswalk.
The proposed solution is installing pedestrian hybrid beacons at the two crossings. A beacon is a traffic-stopping red light, though it’s not always red.
“It’s activated only if someone pushes the button to cross the street,” said Philip Sales, executive director of the nonprofit Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition that is promoting the Vine Trail project.
The environmental report looks at possible agricultural impacts from having a trail in the heart of wine country. Building this Vine Trail segment will cover about 5.2 acres of prime farm soils and almost an acre of lesser-but-important farm soils.
Much of this farmland is a buffer between the perimeter of vineyards and Highway 29, the environmental report said. Some vine removal could be required and would be coordinated with the property owners.
To mitigate farmland impacts, one acre of farmland will be preserved for each acre lost, the report said. That can be done through such mechanisms as conservation easements, which strip land of development rights while keeping it in private ownership.
The Vine Trail will have retaining walls ranging from 1.5 feet to 8 feet high, with most about 3.5 feet high, the draft environmental document said. The highest walls are needed near the approach to the Napa River at Dunaweal Lane. Crossing the river will require a 120-foot-long free span bridge. A crane is to be used to install the bridge.
Forty-seven trees will be removed for the trail, of which 10 are native coast live oaks, five are valley oaks and three are blue oaks. Protected trees such as oaks will be replaced with nearby tree plantings, the report said.
The Napa Valley Transportation Authority (NVTA) is taking public comments on the environmental document—called a mitigated negative declaration—through July 27. Go to www.nvta.ca.gov/vinetrail to see the report.
The NVTA has $12.6 million for the project from federal, state and local funds. Construction costs are an estimated $11.9 million. But preconstruction work has eaten up funds and $9.6 million remains, for a $2.3 million shortfall, an NVTA report said.
A possible way to erase most of the shortfall is to take $2 million from the city of Napa’s Silverado Trail five-way intersection project, given this roundabouts project faces delays. The city supports the proposal if future transportation money goes to replace the Silverado funds, an NVTA report said.
But the Silverado funds are of a category that can’t be directly moved to the Vine Trail. Instead, the NVTA is looking at a swap – use the Silverado money for the planned, new bus maintenance yard and use bus yard money for the Vine Trail.
