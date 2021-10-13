Upvalley teen installs trail markers at Pacific Union College forest

The labyrinthine network of trails in Pacific Union College’s forest is now easier to navigate, thanks to a local teen.

William Dappen, with help from other members of St. Helena’s Boy Scout Troop 1, spent more than 120 hours adding directional arrows and trail names to fiberglass trail markers at 42 sites throughout the PUC Demonstration and Experimental Forest.

Dappen, who turns 18 in November, took on the task as part of his Eagle Scout project. Eagle Scouts are required to do a service project that demonstrates leadership abilities and benefits the community.

Dappen visited all 42 intersections and created an inventory of the necessary markers. A team of 17 Scouts attached stickers to the trail markers at Scout Hall in St. Helena, Dappen said. Twelve Scouts and adults went to Angwin to install the markers under Dappen’s direction.

Dappen’s goal was to make the trails more accessible to hikers and mountain bikers. PUC Forest Manager Peter LeCourt, who mapped the forest, is thrilled with the results.

“It’s a big project that needed to get done, and I was frankly glad I didn’t have to do it,” LeCourt said. “Their 120 hours was the equivalent of three weeks of my time, and I have a lot of fire mitigation work I need to be putting my energy into.”