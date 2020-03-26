Using extra wipes these days? Napa Sanitation District says please don't flush them

Using wipes or other products in place of toilet paper? Please don’t flush them.

Due to the spread of the coronavirus and panic buying of toilet paper, many people have found themselves having to use wipes, tissues, napkins, and paper towels as toilet paper substitutes.

At the Napa Sanitation District, these toilet paper alternatives are causing worry about the health of the sewer system.

Unlike toilet paper, which is engineered to dissolve quickly in water, wipes, tissues, paper towels and napkins are made of fibers that do not break down in the sewer system. These items can clog pipes in residences, cause clogs within the sewer system, get stuck in equipment on the way to the wastewater treatment plant, or cause problems at the treatment facility itself.

Wipes and other items can also combine with other materials in the sewer to create large, costly sewer back-ups that can harm public health and the environment. Even though the packaging of some wipes claim these items are flushable, they are not, and need to be disposed of in the trash, said Tim Healy, the district’s general manager.