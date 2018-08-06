The V Foundation for Cancer Research raised a record-breaking $18 million at its 20th annual Wine Celebration held Aug. 2-5 in Napa Valley.
The event raised nearly $2 million for breast cancer research and over $16 million in fund-a-need donations to support the V Foundation’s endowment fund.
This year's event brings the total amount the V Foundation's Napa Valley Wine Celebration has raised in 20 years to more than $100 million.
Funds raised at past events have enabled the V Foundation to provide more than 600 cancer research grants nationwide to date. Bay Area recipients include the Martin-O’Neil Cancer Center at St. Helena Hospital, Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, Stanford University School of Medicine and UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center.
In celebration of 20 years of the Wine Celebration, this year’s gala dinner at Nickel & Nickel winery featured four previous hosts, dubbed “Five for Fighting”:-
- Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski, Duke University men’s basketball head coach;
--Robin Roberts, Emmy-winning co-host of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” two-time cancer survivor;
--Scott Hamilton, figure skating world champion, Olympic gold medalist and cancer survivor;
--Joe Theismann, Super Bowl champion and MVP, sports commentator and restaurateur. Lou Holtz, football coach, retired analyst for ESPN, author and motivational speaker, was invited but was unable to attend.
The theme for this year’s gala event, “Time is Precious,” was taken from the late North Carolina State University men’s basketball coach and ESPN commentator Jim Valvano’s speech at the inaugural ESPY awards in 1993 when he was battling cancer: “Time is very precious to me. I don’t know how much I have left, and I have some things I would like to say. Hopefully, at the end, I will have said something that will be important to other people, too.”
At the celebration, organizers noted that The V Foundation Wine Celebration lost two local supporters this year: Koerner Rombauer, the V Foundation’s Vintner Grant Honoree in 2001, and Leslie Rudd, a 2005 Vintner Grant honoree.
Nickel & Nickel has hosted the Wine Celebration’s main event since 2005. Krzyzewski paid a surprise tribute to Beth Nickel, winery owner, who lost her husband Gil Nickel to an aggressive form of melanoma in 2003.
“You have to have great players on your team,” Krzyzewski said. “Fifteen years ago, we lost a great player, it was Gil Nickel.”
Three months before his death, Gil Nickel made his final public appearance at The V Wine Celebration where he said, “We are just one miracle away from having everything just right in our fight against cancer.”
A 3-liter bottle of Nickel & Nickel wine with those words etched on the bottle was placed on every table in the room and guests were invited to bid on them, generating $400,000 in bids.
Another high point of the evening was the live auction featuring auctioneer John Curley, with assistance from Tony Award-winner Christian Hoff. They led the spirited bidding, which included singing and dancing, for the fund-a-need and 32 auction packages.
The Wine Celebration, the V Foundation’s signature fundraising event, brings attendees from all over the country to Napa Valley for a weekend of events and activities with a serious underlying purpose -- to benefit the V Foundation’s efforts to support significant cancer research at major institutions and research centers nationwide. Next year’s celebration will take place Aug. 1-4.