Vacaville man sues Napa pet adoption group over disappearance of cats

A cat owner says the two pets that he found, bottle-fed and raised from kittenhood have been missing for more than a year — and now is suing a Napa pet adoption agency he claims gave away one of the felines without his permission.

The nonprofit Whiskers, Tails & Ferals is the target of a fraud suit by Terry Francis, a Vacaville man who alleges its president Margo Cassidy misled him about the whereabouts of his 5-year-old cats, the tan-coated Fred and gray-furred Kinky, after they disappeared from his home in October 2020. Furthermore, Whiskers, Tails & Ferals listed Fred for adoption on its website and gave the cat to a new owner despite photographs showing the pet belonged to Francis, according to his complaint, which he filed May 28 in Napa County Superior Court.

Francis is seeking $25,000 and the return of the missing cats, along with court costs and monetary and punitive damages, according to the complaint, which describes Kinky and Fred as “emotional support animals” whose disappearances contributed to Francis’ losing his job as a chef.

“After the cats went missing, my stress was at a point where I could no longer function at my job," Francis, who worked for three years at an Alameda steakhouse, said in a telephone interview Friday morning.

“The last six months I just started to fall apart; my mental state deteriorated,” said the 53-year-old Francis, who described himself as living with obsessive-compulsive and attention deficit-hyperactivity disorders.

In a July court response, attorneys for Whiskers, Tails & Ferals and its founder Margo Cassidy denied the accusations about the missing cats, asserting that Francis did mention lost pets in early November 2020 — just over a week after his cats reportedly vanished — but did not specify to her that he was looking for Fred or Kinky.

An email and voicemails to John R. Powell, the Redding-based lawyer for Cassidy and Whiskers, Tails & Ferals, had not been returned as of Friday afternoon.

Powell further argued that Francis’ own “carelessness and negligence” were responsible for his loss, though neither his filing nor Francis’ speculate on how the cats may have disappeared from the home.

The complaint states Fred and Kinky disappeared from Francis’ backyard on or about Oct. 24, 2020. On Friday, Francis described the cats as indoor-outdoor animals that spent time both in his family’s apartment and in a nearby field.

Just over a week later, on Nov. 3, he texted Cassidy of Whiskers, Tails & Ferals to inform her the felines were missing and he was looking for them. Cassidy, in follow-up calls and texts, replied that she hadn’t taken his pets, that her group accepted cats only from local animal shelters, and that she would inform Francis if she saw the felines, according to Francis’ filing.

A key point of the dispute revolves around the microchips Francis said the nonprofit implanted in both felines when they received their first round of vaccinations. While Francis described himself as the sole owner and guardian of the pets, the implants were registered not in his name but in the name of Whiskers, Tails & Ferals, the complaint states.

On Friday, Francis said he inadvertently failed to pay Whiskers, Tails & Ferals a $110 fee that would have transferred registration of Fred and Kinky to himself rather than the nonprofit, after the cats had been unsuccessfully offered for several months at the group’s weekly adoption events at the Napa Petco store on Jefferson Street.

“While I made a mistake by not transferring, I apologized to Margo, offered to pay the fees plus a $500 donation,” he said, adding that he spoke to Cassidy specifically about Fred’s disappearance.

“Plaintiff believes that Whiskers, Tails & Ferals received word from whomever found Fred and Kinky” because of the chips being registered to the nonprofit without his knowledge, wrote Francis’ attorney Christine Kelly, who said Fred soon appeared as an adoption candidate on the group’s website whiskerstailsandferals.org. Photos of Fred on the site included a purple dog collar the cat also was wearing in pictures Francis had at his home, Kelly added.

Nonetheless, the complaint alleges, Cassidy ignored Francis’ further calls, texts and emails asking her to return the feline, and calls by animal control officers in Napa County and Vacaville similarly went unanswered. An agent of Cassidy’s who returned an email from Francis denied receiving Fred or Kinky before saying they would talk to Francis again, according to the filing.

The Whiskers website eventually posted an update confirming Fred’s adoption by a new owner, and Francis filed a theft report with Vacaville Police in January, his lawyers said in the complaint, which was filed in Napa Superior Court 4 ½ months later.

The whereabouts of Kinky, the other cat that vanished in 2020, remain unclear, but the felines “were taken together (and) we’re getting that one (Fred) definitely hit the system,” Kelly, who works for The Animal Law Office in San Rafael, said Tuesday. “So maybe the other cat is such a sweetheart, the suspicion is that somebody fell in love with this cat and said, ‘I don’t even need to post him.’”

More than a year on, the loss of the felines remains a source of stress for Francis, who said his adult son lives with him and also has been diagnosed with OCD.

“I know some people say they’re just cats, but in my condition, they’re more like therapy animals for my son and I,” he said. “… It would establish some sense of normalcy if we could get our cats back.”

An earlier controversy ensnared Whiskers, Tails & Ferals in a long dispute with the city of Napa over a set of four large metal cargo containers the pet group kept outside a house on West Park Avenue for more than a decade, despite city codes banning such totes outside single-family homes except during construction projects.

The group first began storing supplies in the containers in the early 2000s, a few years after its 1999 founding, Cassidy previously told the Napa Valley Register. After years when the totes drew little notice, code enforcement officers began issuing citations against the group in 2015, eventually imposing more than $3,500 in fines over 15 months.

The storage lockers were finally taken away in January 2017, although heaps of pet supplies remained in the yard for several more weeks before finally being moved, according to city code enforcement officers.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

