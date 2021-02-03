Vaccinating older residents will curb COVID-19 deaths, Bay Area health officials say

The two-dose nature of the vaccines currently on the market, developed by Pfizer and Modern, also makes it difficult to begin vaccinating new people, according to the counties, because portions of new shipments must be earmarked for second doses.

"We need to be direct and honest with the public that, although we want to vaccinate everyone, right now we just don't have enough vaccine to do so," Santa Clara County health officer and public health director Dr. Sara Cody said. "Given limited supply of vaccine, we must prioritize vaccinating those at greatest risk of death or serious illness."

Vaccine supply has been so limited that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its vaccine guidance Jan. 21 to allow for second vaccine doses to be administered up to six weeks after a first dose, if necessary.

Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine are recommended to be administered three weeks after the first dose while four weeks is recommended for the Moderna vaccine.

"Modest delays in the administration of the second dose, if absolutely necessary, would not be expected to decrease the protection conferred by the second dose," the CDC said in a statement.