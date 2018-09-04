Subscribe for 33¢ / day

A 33-year-old Vallejo man suffered burns over most of his body in a crash and car fire Saturday morning, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital in grave condition after the single-car collision in Overland Alley west of Sutter Street, police said in a release.

After a report of a car on fire at 7:23 a.m., officers responded and found a Kia Optima engulfed in flames. The driver was found a short distance away, according to police.

The car had reportedly been headed east on Overland Alley when it hit a wooden fence and caught fire. No other vehicles or people appear to have been involved, police said.

Investigators were working to determine whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision. Anyone with information is asked to call the Vallejo police traffic division at (707) 648-4329.

