Vallejo police said Thursday afternoon that the mother of three young children set herself on fire resulting in the death of two of her daughters and injury to a third on Sunday.

Physical and electronic evidence and victim and witness statements indicate 47-year-old Mao Dao set herself on fire in the home at 2932 Georgia St.

Dao's 11-year-old daughter was injured but escaped the fire and flagged down officers. Police said she is with her father.

Dao's 14-year-old daughters perished in the fire. The Solano County coroner's office said it could not release their names.

"The Vallejo Police Department has classified this case as a suicide that resulted in two homicides," Capt. Lee Horton said.

"This was a tragic event for all involved. Incidents of this nature are exceedingly difficult for the family, but also for the community and its first responders," Horton said.

