FAIRFIELD — A 24-year-old Vallejo resident was arrested early Sunday in Fairfield on suspicion of illegal possession of a firearm, possession of illegal narcotics and narcotics paraphernalia, police said.
Around 2 a.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of North Texas Street after being alerted to a suspicious vehicle that had been parked in front of a business for an hour. As officers approached the vehicle, they noticed two men sitting in the front cabin of an SUV and narcotics paraphernalia and a large knife in the center console, according to Fairfield police.
As the passenger was exiting the vehicle, a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun dropped to the ground. Police say he was trying to conceal an illegally possessed firearm between his legs.
Homero Solorio was booked into Solano County Jail on suspicion of the weapons and narcotics violations.