Vallejo man gets 10 years in prison for assault on an American Canyon police officer

A case that started last September with a report of a man prowling a hotel parking lot in American Canyon ended Monday with a 10-year prison sentence.

Napa County Superior Court Judge Scott Young handed down the prison sentence after Charles Michael Johnson, 25, pleaded no contest to felony assault, felony evading an officer and felony vehicle burglary, the Napa County District Attorney's office reported.

The assault occurred when American Canyon police responded to the prowler call shortly after 11 p.m. on Sept. 30 at the Fairfield Inn and Suites and tried to question Johnson who was sitting in a Mercedes SUV, authorities said.

According to police, Johnson shifted his vehicle into reverse and sped away through the parking lot, at one point accelerating toward a police sergeant who had to jump out of the way.

To evade police, Johnson ran red lights, drove into oncoming traffic and hit speeds of over 120 mph before crashing on Tuolumne Street in Vallejo, the District Attorney's Office said.