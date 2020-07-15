Vallejo man gets 10 years in prison for assault on an American Canyon police officer

A case that started last September with a report of a man prowling a hotel parking lot in American Canyon ended Monday with a 10-year prison sentence.
Napa County Superior Court Judge Scott Young handed down the prison sentence after Charles Michael Johnson, 25, pleaded no contest to felony assault, felony evading an officer and felony vehicle burglary, the Napa County District Attorney's office reported.
The assault occurred when American Canyon police responded to the prowler call shortly after 11 p.m. on Sept. 30 at the Fairfield Inn and Suites and tried to question Johnson who was sitting in a Mercedes SUV, authorities said.
According to police, Johnson shifted his vehicle into reverse and sped away through the parking lot, at one point accelerating toward a police sergeant who had to jump out of the way.
To evade police, Johnson ran red lights, drove into oncoming traffic and hit speeds of over 120 mph before crashing on Tuolumne Street in Vallejo, the District Attorney's Office said.
Johnson fled on foot and attempted to enter a nearby residential backyard before being stopped once an American Canyon Police K9 was deployed, officials said.
Police said they found a "window punch" used to break into vehicles in one of Johnson's pockets. Back at the Fairfield Inn and Suites, they located a number of vehicles with broken windows and items missing.
As part of his no contest plea, Johnson admitted that he had been convicted of a "strike prior" for a residential burglary in Sacramento County in 2017 and had pending another criminal case in San Mateo County, the DA's Office said.
Johnson will remain housed at the Napa County jail because state prisons are not currently accepting sentenced prisoners from Napa County, the District Attorney's Office said.
