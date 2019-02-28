Feb. 28--Faced with competition from nearby cities and the black market, the Vallejo City Council held a study session Tuesday night to receive input about lowering Vallejo's cannabis tax rate.
While not taking an official vote, a shorthanded council gave its OK for city staff to begin work on an ordinance that would drop the tax from 10 percent to seven percent for adult-use retail, and two percent medical retail.
Councilman Hakeem Brown recused himself from the discussion altogether as he owns one of the 11 cannabis retailer locations currently operating in the city. Vallejo Mayor Bob Sampayan was absent from the meeting.
Councilors agreed that lowering the tax was necessary for Vallejo to stay competitive against other municipalities like the city of Benicia, which has set its tax at six percent. Meanwhile, American Canyon hasn't approved a tax yet, but city leaders there have eyed creation of a Cannabis Business Permit process.
"We approved these people to do business in our city," Councilman Hermie Sunga said about the 11 Vallejo businesses. "I think it behooves us to help them survive."
Over 76 percent of the 18,275 Vallejo residents that voted in November 2011 approved Measure C, which established the tax on gross receipts. In March 2012, the city imposed the maximum rate of 10 percent which hasn't changed for almost seven years.
Mark Lovelace, a cannabis senior advisor, with HdL Companies, applauded the city's decision to review its current tax rate.
"The city of Vallejo has been well ahead of the curve on this issue, with Measure C, but I think the city is really wise to be reexamining its existing tax rates in light of all the things that has happened since Measure C was first established," he said.
HdL was retained by the city to perform a fiscal analysis of the current tax and what Vallejo can expect should the tax be lowered.
Vallejo collected $2.69 million for the 2017-18 fiscal year. Lovelace and Joanna Altman, assistant to the city manager, both warned Benicia, which is expected to have two retail locations, and those in American Canyon would have a significant price advantage over Vallejo retailers.
Lovelace presented three different tax scenarios: keeping the rate at 10 percent, lowering it to 5 percent, or using a common tax rate of 4 percent. He noted that as the tax rate lowers, the gross receipts rise as more customers are expected to buy from Vallejo retailers.
Councilwoman Rozzana Verder-Aliga said she was uncomfortable lowering the tax to five percent.
"I don't want to see a sudden drop of tax revenue because we are going to reduce it too low," she said.
Projections provided by Lovelace showed that Vallejo would receive around $1.485 million from retail sales if the tax rate was dropped to five percent.
A seven percent tax on retail-use will bring in $1.3 million annually, while the two percent for medical use is expected to generate $67,000, according to the same projections. Adjustments to other cannabis actives were also suggested by staff, including five percent each on manufacturing and cultivation, and two percent for distribution.
Under those suggested tax rates, the city is expecting to bring in $2.3 million each year.
Verder-Aliga, and Vice Mayor Pippin Dew-Costa said it was important for the city to monitor the rate of revenue collected from the tax over the first six months.
While, Councilman Robert McConnell advocated that for the first three months after the new tax is established on July 1, the monies should be used in such a way that police can address the marijuana black market in town.
City staff is expected to bring back an ordinance lowering the tax rate during a council meeting in April.
Despite the council's acceptance to lower the tax rate, not everyone was satisfied with the percentage.
"Even at seven percent, the tax is predatory," said Vallejo cannabis retail operator Maurice Solis. "The city's cannabis tax shouldn't be higher than four percent if Vallejo wants to be competitive with neighboring cities. Cannabis taxes used to come from throughout Solano County, which, if you look these days, most of those cities now have retail entities. So why would anybody want to shop in Vallejo at seven percent when you can go next door at five or six?"
Solis and his wife Ahn, opened reLeaf Alternative Healing in Vallejo. The retail location on Benicia Road has since been renamed Plantacea.
Maurice Solis said he was okay with the two percent tax on medicinal use but he said those patients shouldn't be charged anything since most are extremely low income.
Morgan Hannigan, co-owner of Better Health Group, expressed mix emotions with the council's preliminary decision to drop the tax from 10 percent.
"I'm thrilled that council has agreed to address the punitive tax rate that we've paid for almost a decade (except during the eight months the city refused to collect), but the suggested rate from staff is too little, too late," he said on Wednesday. "Councilors have discussed this for well over a year without agendizing the issue, and delaying further until April adds to the suspicion in our industry that the city will bleed us dry as long as they can get away with it."
Hannigan also has doubts about the seven percent tax rate, suggesting, like others, that it still may be too high.
"Every competing jurisdiction cited by HdL is still points lower than the 7 percent suggested rate, and we will continue to see leakage to competing jurisdictions and the black market until our rate is set competitively," he added.