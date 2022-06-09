Vallejo moving forward with 48-unit supportive housing project on American Canyon border

The city of Vallejo is moving forward on a plan to build a four-story, 48-unit permanent supportive housing project just south of the American Canyon dog park, despite opposition from the city of American Canyon and area residents.

That’s possible through a $12 million grant Vallejo was recently awarded as part of California’s Project Homekey initiative — a statewide effort to expand housing for people experiencing homelessness and those at risk of homelessness.

The Vallejo City Council on Tuesday voted 5-1 to accept the state funds for the purpose of building the project, which is designed to house chronically homeless people. Using modular housing, the developers involved in building the project are planning to have it fully up and running by March 2023. Some further review by Vallejo is still needed, however, before the project is fully approved.

Just before the meeting, the city of American Canyon sent a letter to Vallejo signed by city attorney William Ross that outlined several concerns about the project. For one, the letter claims Vallejo violated the Brown Act, California’s public meeting transparency law, because the city didn’t properly specify what business was being discussed in its meeting agenda.

“Here, the Agenda references the acceptance of a grant, but nothing on a large-scale transitional housing project for homeless individuals,” Ross wrote. “The location of the Project is not set forth in the Agenda, but rather a City financial action with respect to a grant.”

Nearby American Canyon residents also didn’t receive notice about the project, according to the letter. Vallejo chief assistant city attorney Randy Risner said at the meeting that the item “doesn’t require that type of notice at all.”

“What’s on the agenda tonight is to authorize the city manager to accept the grant award and sign the grant agreement and also to provide notice of amending the budget,” Risner said. “That’s all that’s on the agenda. The project is not on the agenda this evening.”

The American Canyon letter goes on to dispute a Vallejo claim that the project is exempt from review under the California Environmental Quality Act because it’s unclear how the city meets the qualifications for exemption under Project Homekey. Assistant city manager Gillian Hayes said at the meeting that the state is pushing the CEQA exemption to help speed up the building process.

Roughly 20 public speakers at the Vallejo meeting, many of them from American Canyon, expressed opposition to the project, and general concerns about homelessness. Some Vallejo councilmembers pushed back on those concerns.

Councilmember Rozzana Verder-Aliga said she believes strongly in a housing-first approach — which emphasizes bringing homeless people into permanent housing — because housing gives unhoused people the stability they need to seek treatment and become productive citizens.

“I’m a mental health professional so I’m very familiar working with this population. And I take offense to those folks who stereotype homeless people as mentally ill and criminals. That is just not true,” Verder-Aliga said. “These people need help, and we, as a community, and we, as human beings, need to be compassionate.”

Asked whether American Canyon would pursue litigation against Vallejo in an interview Thursday, Ross said he had no comment. He said the city hopes Vallejo will see portions of the letter as a call for collaboration when it comes to building housing opportunities for homeless people, given that homelessness is a regional issue.

American Canyon Councilmember Mark Joseph said in an email that the issue was difficult to wrestle with. On the one hand, he’s concerned whenever American Canyon residents are concerned.

“Here, they weren't given any official notice, but heard about a homeless shelter located literally on our southern border,” Joseph wrote.

But, Joseph said in the email, the city supports efforts to provide affordable housing. As evidence, he cited the city’s success at meeting housing mandates from the state, which include allocations of affordable housing, and the Valley View senior apartments.

“I understand the project will have on-site case managers and will provide supportive services and is nothing like the homeless camps people see,” Joseph said. “But I also understand that when you call a special meeting, your agenda topic only notes you're accepting a $12 million grant, and your staff report says the project is exempt from both competitive bidding and environmental review, you should also expect a lot of angry people.”

Joseph added that, speaking only for himself, his biggest concern in this matter is the lack of outreach and transparency from Vallejo.

“If I could make a suggestion, it would be for Vallejo to take some time and explain what the project is — and isn't — and meet with the neighbors,” Joseph said. “People won't always agree with the outcome, but they can appreciate the time and effort you put in, listening to their concerns and doing what you can to address them.”

American Canyon Councilmember Pierre Washington said in an email that the biggest concern of American Canyon residents in the area is that they weren’t given prior notice or consideration.

“Had Vallejo done a better job communicating their intent earlier the neighbors probably still would have balked at the idea, however they would have felt like they had input,” Washington wrote.

Vallejo spokesperson Christina Lee said in a statement that the city's "always willing" to hear from and engage in discussion with city residents and residents from other jurisdictions about proposed developments within the city.

"Vallejo has been working on strategies to meet state, regional and City goals relating to affordable housing, homelessness and meeting the needs of our most vulnerable populations and in this regard we are looking forward to taking all the additional steps relating to this project," Lee wrote.

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

