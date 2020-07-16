Vallejo official announces key evidence in police shooting has been destroyed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALLEJO — Vallejo officials investigating the fatal police shooting of Sean Monterrosa on June 2 have discovered that the windshield through which Monterrosa was shot has been destroyed and the police vehicle it belonged to is back on the street, according to a statement late Wednesday from the city manager's office.

Neither the police chief nor the city attorney was consulted, according to the statement.

In addition to asking the Solano County District Attorney, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and the FBI to conduct a criminal investigation of the shooting itself, the city is now asking that destruction of evidence be included.

The case has garnered national and international outrage. An officer shot Monterrosa while he was kneeling outside a store that had been vandalized; the officer has since been put on leave, but the city has not released the officer's name and no other official action has been taken.

Police released video a month later, but the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

Civil rights attorney John Burris, who represents about 20 people with claims against the Vallejo Police Department, has said that "Vallejo police officers' standard operating procedure is to alter or destroy evidence."