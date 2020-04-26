Vallejo official throws cat, guzzles beer during Zoom meeting, video shows

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Near the end of a long Vallejo Planning Commission meeting via Zoom, Charles Platzer holds a striped cat up to the camera at his home in the Northern California city, a video shows.

“I’d like to introduce my cat,” Platzer says, before throwing the feline off-screen in the April 20 video. The cat landed with a thud. A fellow commissioner covers his face with his hands, while another laughs.

At another point in the video, Platzer walks off-screen, then returns with a green bottle and guzzles it, The San Francisco Chronicle reported. The Vallejo Times Herald identified it as a beer.

Platzer resigned from the commission Saturday, The Vallejo Times Herald reported.

“I did not conduct myself in the Zoom meeting in a manner befitting of a planning commissioner and apologize for any harm I may have inflicted,” Platzer wrote in his letter of resignation, according to the publication.