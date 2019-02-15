VALLEJO — Inclement weather took its toll on a Vallejo police car and a fire truck Friday morning.
Two officers in a patrol car were driving north on Tuolumne Street around 9:05 a.m. in response to a report about a man with a gun when a Mini Cooper pulled out of westbound Maxwell Alley and struck the side of the patrol car, police Lt. Kent Tribble said.
The collision knocked the patrol car into the southbound lane of Tuolumne Street where it was struck by a southbound vehicle, Tribble said.
The officers suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital.
One of the officers was cleared to return to duty and the other officer was sent home, Tribble said. The Mini Cooper driver complained of pain.
A Vallejo Fire Department truck two blocks away was responding to the collision involving the patrol car when a driver failed to yield at Florida and Amador streets and struck the side of the fire truck on eastbound Florida Street, Tribble said. Information on the driver was unavailable.
The roads were wet at the time of the collisions, Tribble said.