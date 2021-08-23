 Skip to main content
Vallejo police investigate fatal shooting

Vallejo Police Department

The City of Vallejo Calif. Police Department logo. seal badge 

 Photo courtesy Vallejo Police Department

VALLEJO — Police said Monday that a 21-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday evening in Vallejo.

The shooting was reported about 7:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Fairgrounds Drive, near the North Vallejo Community Center.

Officers found the man, a Vallejo resident, with at least one gunshot wound and attempted life-saving measures but he died at the scene. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Wagoner at (707) 648-5425 or Detective Yates at (707) 648-4533.

