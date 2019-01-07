VALLEJO — Vallejo police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in which a man wielding a knife was shot by an officer answering a trespassing call, police said Sunday night.
Police were called to a building at 410 Nebraska St. at about 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived, the property owner and a man the owner said was trespassing were there.
Officers tried to detain the accused trespasser, police said, but the man produced a knife. Police commanded the man several times to drop the knife, but the suspect instead fled to a neighboring property as officers gave chase, police said.
The suspect reached a locked gate, and then turned on police, wielding the knife. An officer then fired at the suspect.
The victim was treated at the scene, and taken to a local hospital. His injuries are not believed to be serious, police said.
The officer who fired the shot has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation into this incident continues.
Neither the officer's or victim's name were released Sunday night.
Vallejo police ask that anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who may have helpful information, call police Det. Terry Schillinger at (707) 648-4278 or Scott Yates at (707) 648-4533.