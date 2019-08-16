Vallejo police release photo of suspect contacting minor girls

VALLEJO — Vallejo police have posted a photo on the department's Facebook page of a man suspected of having three improper contacts with girls between 8 and 14 years old.
The suspect is a Hispanic man, 5 feet 10 inches, 170 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes. The man has a distinct mole to the right of his nose and a tattoo on his right shoulder and he was wearing a baseball hat in each incident. Police believe there are additional unreported incidents involving the suspect.
In two improper contact incidents the girls' guardians' chased after the suspect. In the latest incident the man was seen driving a white or silver Dodge or Chrysler minivan with a black rack top.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Detective Rob Greenberg at (707) 648-4280 or (800) 488-9383.