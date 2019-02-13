VALLEJO — Vallejo police on Tuesday released more information about a fatal officer involved shooting at a Taco Bell restaurant Saturday night.
Police said they are still waiting for the Solano County coroner's office to officially confirm the name of the driver who died when he allegedly reached for a gun on his lap in a vehicle at the Taco Bell at 974 Admiral Callaghan Lane around 10:35 p.m. David Harrison, a 48-year-old Oakland resident, said the driver was his cousin, Willie James McCoy.
Six officers fired multiple shots at the driver in approximately four seconds, and the officers have been placed on administrative leave, police said.
According to police, two officers responded to a Taco Bell employee's call about a person slumped over in the driver's seat of a silver Mercedes-Benz in the drive-thru of the restaurant.
The officers noticed the driver was unresponsive and had a gun on his lap. They determined no one else was in the car and decided to hold their position and not try to wake the driver, police said.
Instead, they waited for additional officers to arrive to ensure other people in the parking lot were safe and did not approach the vehicle, police said.
When an additional officer arrived, the officers decided on a plan to open the car door and have one officer quickly remove the gun in the driver's lap while another officer covered him. The door was locked, however, and the car's transmission was in drive, according to police.
Additional police units arrived and a marked patrol car was positioned in front of the Mercedes to prevent forward or erratic movement.
While the officers waited for a patrol supervisor to respond for further assistance, the officers began positioning another marked patrol car behind the Mercedes, police said.
The driver began to move suddenly and looked at the uniformed patrol officers. Officers gave the driver several commands to put his hands up but the driver quickly moved his hands downward for the firearm, according t police.
The officers feared for their safety and six officers shot at the driver. While still yelling commands at the driver, officers reached through the broken glass of the driver's window to unlock the door and remove the driver from the Mercedes. Officers began medical assistance and life-saving efforts but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
An autopsy will determine how many times the driver was struck by the gunfire, police said.
The Vallejo Police Department's Detective Division is reviewing all of the officers' body camera footage of the shooting. Witnesses are asked to contact detective Scott Yates at (707) 648-4533 or detective Craig Long at (707) 648-4514.