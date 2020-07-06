Vallejo police seek driver of silver Infinity in possible kidnap of young woman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALLEJO — Vallejo police are looking for a silver Infiniti and its driver they believe are involved in a possible kidnapping Sunday evening, police said.

About 5:40 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the area of Rotary Way and Cadloni Lane, where multiple witnesses told officers they saw a Black woman approximately 17 to 20 years old exit a silver Infiniti sedan (with temporary California license plate 8DMN284). Witnesses told police the woman ran toward an apartment rental office, yelling "Help me, help me, don't let him take me!"

The suspect, the Infiniti's driver, grabbed the female victim by the hair, punched her several times and forcibly pushed her back into his car. A Vallejo officer saw the near Redwood Street and North Camino Alto and started a pursuit, but the Infiniti fled at a high rate of speed westbound onto Interstate Highway 80 and got away.

The suspect is described as a Black male about 18 or 19 years old, who at the time was shirtless with baggy blue jeans.

Vallejo police seek the public's help in locating the Infiniti.

Anyone who sees it is asked to call 911.