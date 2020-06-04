Vallejo police shoot, kill man that officer mistakenly thought had a gun. He had a hammer

Williams said officers observed the man, Monterrosa, kneel down and raise his hands to his chest level "revealing what appeared to be the butt of a handgun."

Later investigation revealed it was a 15-inch hammer tucked into the pocket of his sweatshirt, said Williams.

Williams said one officer in the unmarked vehicle "perceived a threat" and fired five shots through the windshield, striking Monterossa once.

Monterossa was transported to a hospital, where he later died, said Williams. Williams said that some elite officers are trained to shoot through windshields and that it is allowed in department policy.

Civil rights attorney John Burris, who has been retained by the family, said he disputed that Monterossa posed a threat.

"It's a pretty outrageous shooting," said Burris Wednesday. "The officer's life was not in danger."

Burris said that he believes Monterossa was in the process of surrender, and that "there was a reckless disregard for this kid's life because there was tension in the air."