Vallejo sees 20th homicide of 2022

The Vallejo Police Department is investigating the city's 20th homicide of the year and the sixth in less than two weeks.
At 11:47 a.m. on Monday, Vallejo Police Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of Solano Ave. The victim, a 30-year-old male resident of Vallejo, was located at the scene suffering from at least one gunshot. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injury.
The Vallejo Police Department's Homicide Detectives responded to the scene to take over the investigation. The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation at this time..
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Officer Bill Carpenter (707) 651-7146 or Ofc. Daniel Callison (707) 648-4533
Vallejo had 20 homicides in 2021 and 29 in 2020.
People are also reading…
There was also a shooting in front of Vallejo High's campus last Tuesday in which Joe Pastrana, a football coach at the school, survived after being shot moments after breaking up a fight a few minutes after classes had ended for the day.
What you missed this week in notable Napa Valley crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Napa Valley Register.
Three women stole more than $3,000 worth of perfumes in Napa before leading officers on a pursuit from American Canyon to Vallejo, according to police.
A string of at least 20 vehicle burglaries hit American Canyon early Friday morning, and the American Canyon Police Department is currently investigating.
A Napa man was arrested Monday after attacking his roommate with a wooden dowel, police reported.
American Canyon Police are seeking information about a driver the agency says led officers on a pursuit Sunday before crashing in Vallejo and fleeing.
A shooting at a Vallejo High School on Tuesday afternoon left a staff member wounded, the police department reports.
A shooting at a Vallejo High School on Tuesday afternoon left a staff member wounded, the police department reports.
Darlene Knapp testified that her husband punched her at least twice in the face when she brought some fresh water to him. Inside his bedroom, Tom knocked her down, then pulled her up onto the bed by her hair.