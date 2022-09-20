 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vallejo sees 20th homicide of 2022

  • Updated
Crime tape

The Vallejo Police Department is investigating the city's 20th homicide of the year and the sixth in less than two weeks.

At 11:47 a.m. on Monday, Vallejo Police Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of Solano Ave. The victim, a 30-year-old male resident of Vallejo, was located at the scene suffering from at least one gunshot. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injury.

The Vallejo Police Department's Homicide Detectives responded to the scene to take over the investigation. The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation at this time..

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Officer Bill Carpenter (707) 651-7146 or Ofc. Daniel Callison (707) 648-4533

Vallejo had 20 homicides in 2021 and 29 in 2020. 

There was also a shooting in front of Vallejo High's campus last Tuesday in which Joe Pastrana, a football coach at the school, survived after being shot moments after breaking up a fight a few minutes after classes had ended for the day.

