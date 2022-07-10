Vallejo teen dies in Lake Berryessa’s third drowning of summer

An 18-year-old Vallejo man drowned Sunday afternoon in Lake Berryessa, becoming the third person to die at the lake in less than two weeks, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Zaire Watu Fairley was visiting Lake Berryessa with three friends when, shortly before 1:38 p.m., he slipped and fell from a log on which he was standing near the Smittle Creek Day Use Area at 5792 Knoxville Road, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford, who said Fairley’s friends were unable to pull him from the water.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

An off-duty police officer who was in a boat dived into the lake, found Fairley under about 5 feet of water, and brought him to shore, Wofford said. Off-duty nurses began CPR on Fairley until members of Cal Fire and the California Highway Patrol arrived.

A CHP helicopter airlifted Fairley to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, where was pronounced dead at 3:19 p.m., according to Wofford.

Fairley’s death followed a drowning a week earlier near the Oak Shores Day Use Area, where authorities said 35-year-old Marciallo Perez of San Pablo died while rescuing his young son from the lake.

Second person drowns in Lake Berryessa in less than a week A San Pablo man died Sunday while saving his son from drowning in Lake Berryessa, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office reported.

On June 27, Demetrio Nathaniel Perriatt, a 16-year-old Cordelia resident, also drowned off Oak Shores while visiting Lake Berryessa with his girlfriend. Perriatt had taken two rafts to the lake and fell into the water while trying to retrieve one raft that had been blown away by the wind, according to media reports.

First responders in Napa County have frequently warned would-be boaters and swimmers to wear life vests and be wary of conditions at Lake Berryessa, a man-made reservoir with sudden drop-offs in depth and no true beaches, unlike natural lakes.

“We strongly encourage anyone who’s going to be in the water, on the water or near the water to wear life jackets,” Wofford said Sunday evening, urging visitors to take advantage of free vest rentals where available at the lake.

The death of Fairley was the second serious incident reported at Lake Berryessa over the weekend. On Saturday evening, a person riding a personal watercraft suffered major injuries in a collision at the Putah Creek Bridge and was airlifted to Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center, according to the CHP.