Valley Oak High School’s 2023 graduation ceremony started with June gloom and raindrops but ended with a jubilant sun and caps in the air. The continuation school celebrated its 96 graduates at Memorial Stadium on Monday before more than 200 parents, siblings, friends and teachers.

“We did it,” said Associate Student Body President Perla Jimenez Arana. ”Many, many posters later, but we did it.”

The mood was triumphant throughout, with Valley Oak Principal Maria Cisneros reminding students that “the next stage for you is blank— so write your masterpiece.”

Being a continuation school, Valley Oak is for students who need a different environment— a different pace and process — to finish their high school education.

“Many of you joined us because life got in the way of school,” Cisneros said, expressing how proud she was of each and every graduate for persevering despite academic hurdles, difficult family or financial situations, and the struggles of being in high school during a global pandemic.

Through hard work and the support of the “Mighty Acorn” community, each student present is now more than qualified to stand atop the graduation stage, she said.

"Valley Oak reminds students that they are smart enough and strong enough to tackle any challenge," said Cisneros.

Student speaker Kaitlyn Surratt echoed those sentiments, saying “we had a lot of downfalls, but now we have a lot of uprises,” praising the tenacity and dedication of each of her fellow graduates.

“Valley Oak saved my life,” she continued, recounting how the teachers and programs at Valley Oak helped turn her floundering academic career into a straight A transcript.

The community granted her the confidence to embrace and love herself, said Surratt, as well as the courage to speak at the graduation.

“It’s your life, and you create it your way,” she said.

Josue Barragan was slightly less optimistic about graduating, merely shaking his hand side to side when asked how he was feeling. The world outside the classrooms seems intimidating, and he is committed to continuing his education at Napa Valley College.

“I’m probably going to do welding,” he said, smiling despite the nerves.

Students from Valley Oak wishing to pursue a college education must first attend two years at a community college, making Napa Valley College a popular destination. Karina Barajas said she was apprehensive and nervous about graduating, but is excited to be studying business and entrepreneurship there with many of her fellow grads.

Nick Murphy has decided the college route isn’t for him. He stood out from the mass of white graduation sashes with a deep blue one, the words “U.S. Navy” emblazoned in gold.

He said he chose the Navy “so that I could do something with my life and just get out of Napa.” He’s grateful for Valley Oak helping him be able to graduate, and in particular is thankful for the economics and “Senior Success” courses he took.

“You learn about managing funds and learn about actual life instead of just academics,” he said.