Van carrying 5 children runs off Highway 29, striking tree in Yountville

The driver of a van carrying five children apparently fell asleep, causing her vehicle to crash into a masonry wall, then a tree along Highway 29 in Yountville, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The driver, 31-year-old Tami Palacios of Angwin, sustained major injuries as did an 11-year-old male juvenile, the CHP said. Both were taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa.

Four other children in the vehicle, ranging in age from 2 to 8, were not injured, but went to the hospital for precautionary reasons, the CHP said.

The collision occurred at 6:15 a.m. as the 2002 Dodge Caravan was traveling northbound, south of Madison Avenue, the CHP said.

The van veered right into the wall separating the highway from the Vine Trail, then continue further north and struck a tree, the CHP said.

The driver and the injured 11-year-old were both wearing seat belts, the CHP said. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in this collision, which remains under investigation, the agency said.