Spray paint American Canyon

This is one of more than a dozen vehicles that were spray painted by vandals in American Canyon on Tuesday night.

 American Canyon Police

More than a dozen motorists in American Canyon awoke Wednesday morning to discover that their vehicles had been spray painted or had windows knocked out by vandals, Police Chief Oscar Ortiz reported.

By Thursday morning, some 16 reports of vehicle damage had been made, with most of the victims on the west side of town, Ortiz said. The vehicles had been parked on the street, he said.

Police are asking the public to review home surveillance cameras for possible evidence from the nighttime attacks. If anyone saw anything suspicious Tuesday night, police would like to hear about it, Ortiz said. 

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

