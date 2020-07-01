Vegetation fire burns 3 acres near Chiles Pope Valley Road

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A vegetation fire burned 3.3 acres Tuesday afternoon near the 3000 block of Chiles Pope Valley Road, Cal Fire reported.

Units from Cal Fire and the Napa County Fire Department got the report shortly after 3 p.m. Air tankers helped to fight the blaze which was reported contained by 6 p.m.

The road was closed in both directions for several hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Cal Fire reported Wednesday morning.