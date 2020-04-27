Vegetation fire burns an acre near Calistoga

-
A vegetation fire near the 1300 block of Diamond Mountain Road burned an acre Sunday afternoon, Cal Fire reported.
Seven engines and two water tenders from Cal Fire, Napa County Fire and the Calistoga Fire Department jumped on the fire, which was reported at 1 p.m., Cal Fire reported.
Two engines remained at the scene overnight to guard against flareups.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.
Kevin Courtney
City Editor
Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.
