Cal Fire and the Napa County Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire Wednesday afternoon that burned 1.8 acres on the 3100 block of Old Lawley Toll Road near Tubbs Lane, Cal Fire reported.

The fire, which was reported at 4:20 p.m., was suppressed with the aid of an air tanker.

The cause is under investigation.