A small vegetation fire broke out Wednesday afternoon north of the city of Napa, Cal Fire reported.

The fire was reported at 12:54 p.m. off the 2300 block of Soda Canyon Road, according to Jason Clay, spokesperson for Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit. Fire crews were sent to the scene, but a request for a Cal Fire helicopter to fly to the area from Napa County Airport was canceled, he said.

Firefighters stopped the blaze’s forward progress after it spread to about one acre, according to Cal Fire. There were no reports of injuries or structural damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

