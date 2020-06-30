Vegetation fire closes Lower Chiles Valley road

Vegetation fire closes Lower Chiles Valley road

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Napa County Fire

Napa County Fire

 Maria Sestito

Cal Fire is on the scene of a small vegetation fire near Lower Chiles Pope Valley Road.

No details were immediately available, but the Napa County  Sheriff's Office said around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday that the road was closed in both directions at Chiles Pope Valley Road.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Evil Vines Cemetery returns to Napa for Halloween

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News