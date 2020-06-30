Vegetation fire closes Lower Chiles Valley road

Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Cal Fire is on the scene of a small vegetation fire near Lower Chiles Pope Valley Road.
No details were immediately available, but the Napa County Sheriff's Office said around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday that the road was closed in both directions at Chiles Pope Valley Road.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.