Vegetation fire erupts in American Canyon

Updated at 7:06 p.m. – A vegetation fire broke out at the Newell Preserve on the east side of American Monday evening, spreading to more than 20 acres within minutes, according to public safety scanner traffic and California Highway Patrol reports. An evacuation warning was issued for residents east of Broadway (Highway 29).

The blaze was reported after 6 p.m. off Newell Drive near American Canyon High School, according to the CHP online log. It quickly expanded from 5 to 20-30 acres within minutes, according to scanner transmissions in American Canyon.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office issued a Nixle alert at 6:51 p.m., declaring an evacuation warning east of Broadway. The declaration is not an order to evacuate.

American Canyon Road from Interstate 80 west into the city was closed due to the fire, according to the Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

