 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vegetation fire quickly extinguished in east Napa

Vegetation fire quickly extinguished in east Napa

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

A fire of unknown origin burned a patch of vegetation in the Coombsville neighborhood Monday afternoon, prompting engines from Cal Fire, Napa County and Napa Fire to respond.

The fire was reported at 2 p.m. on the 1100 block of First Avenue near North Avenue, Cal Fire said.

The blaze was extinguished after burning a patch of vegetation measuring 100 feet by 100 feet, Cal Fire said. No structures were seriously threatened.

A new study has found that puppies are wired to communicate with humans from birth. Dogs are born with “human-like” social skills that give them an advantage when it comes to bonding with people. Researchers found that puppies are able to understand some human gestures. However, they aren’t able to communicate back until they are a little older. 375 eight-week-old puppies took part in the study. The dogs had little previous one-on-one interaction with humans. In one test, the puppies were able to find a hidden treat by following human pointing gestures. These findings suggest that dogs are biologically prepared for communication with humans, Dr. Emily Bray, University of Arizona

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $3 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 7

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News