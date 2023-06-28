Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

The Capell Fire began off the 1900 block of Capell Valley Road northwest of Moskowite Corner, the state firefighting agency’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit said in a Twitter alert shortly after 11:30 a.m. Crews were sent to the fire, which had grown to an acre with a moderate rate of spread and no immediate containment.