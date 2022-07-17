 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vegetation fire reported near Berryessa Estates in Napa County

  • Updated
  • 0

Fire officials worked to extinguish a one-acre vegetation fire near Berryessa Estates in Napa County on Sunday.

Crews from Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit and Napa County Fire were on the scene. The fire was contained as of 10:27 a.m., according to a tweet from Cal Fire.

Firefighters also recovered an aircraft within the fire perimeter.

The fire's origin was unknown and under investigation, Cal Fire said.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

