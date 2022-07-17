Vegetation fire reported near Berryessa Estates in Napa County

Fire officials worked to extinguish a one-acre vegetation fire near Berryessa Estates in Napa County on Sunday.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Crews from Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit and Napa County Fire were on the scene. The fire was contained as of 10:27 a.m., according to a tweet from Cal Fire.

Firefighters also recovered an aircraft within the fire perimeter.

The fire's origin was unknown and under investigation, Cal Fire said.