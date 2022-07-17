Vegetation fire reported near Berryessa Estates in Napa County

Fire officials worked to extinguish a one-acre vegetation fire near Berryessa Estates in Napa County on Sunday.
Crews from Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit and Napa County Fire were on the scene. The fire was contained as of 10:27 a.m., according to a tweet from Cal Fire.
Firefighters also recovered an aircraft within the fire perimeter.
The fire's origin was unknown and under investigation, Cal Fire said.
Photos: Faces and Places, July 17
Rylie Tobin recently celebrated her first ballet and jazz dance recital with the Academy of Dance held at the Performing Arts building at Napa Valley College on June 25.
Pictured celebrating the
American Association of University Women end of year board meeting for outgoing and incoming board members and officers starting from the front row are: Kay Altizer, Toby Mitchell, Claudia Hanna, Melinda Dittman, Star Green, Juliet Spalding, Joy Barnes, Pamela Blatt, Tege Montmorency, Nancy Moore, Robyn Orsini, Peggy Burris, Elaine Cannon, Kathy Summers, Lisa Groom, Linda Feutz, Carolyn Stewart.
Toby Mitchell and Terry Longoria are seen at the American Association of University Women e nd of the year board meeting for outgoing and incoming board and officers.
Ronda Schaer, center, and the other Yountville Arts Commissioners welcome people to the legacy of Sally and Don Schmitt program at Yountville's Heritage Room on June 30. Left to right: Judy Meredith, Cynthia Kapjian, Geoffrey Leigh, Ronda Schaer, Robin McGee-Cant and Jim McDonald.
People gather to celebrate Marcy Pelowski’s 90th birthday. Sitting left to right: Gisele Monteverdi, Claudia Moffitt, Marcy Pelowski, Lorrie Negri and Dorothy Ryan; standing: Betty Sallows, Joanie Adan, Rosie Keebler, Kathleen Whiteaker, Dianne Prior (hat) and Cheri Calvelo.
