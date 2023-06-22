A vegetation fire was reported early Thursday afternoon outside St. Helena, according to Cal Fire.

The fire was reported at about 12:16 p.m. and had spread to a half-acre off the intersection of Deer Park Road and the Silverado Trail, according to Tyree Zander, spokesperson for Cal Fire’s St. Helena station. Crews from Cal Fire, Napa County Fire and St. Helena Fire were called to the scene.

St. Helena Police blocked the intersection after the fire was reported, according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident log.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or structural threats. Further details were not immediately available.