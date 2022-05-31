UPDATE: Mandatory evacuations orders issued for 1300 Soda Canyon Road to the dead end due to fire activity

A fire broke out at Old Soda Canyon Road Tuesday afternoon, and Napa fire agencies are currently responding to it.
At 4:30 p.m., Napa County Office of Emergency Services issued a Nixle alert: "Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for 1300 Soda Canyon Road. to the dead end. A road closure at Soda Canyon and Silverado trail is in effect until further notice."
A Cal Fire spokesperson said the Old Fire is currently at about 50 acres, and structures in the area are being threatened. Fire retardant is being dropped in the area, the spokesperson said.
As of about 3:45 p.m., smoke from the fire could be seen in the city of Napa.
County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza at 4:15 p.m. said the county is working to get all resources available. “We’re doing everything we can to keep everyone safe. We acknowledge this is an area that’s been threatened before, and we know what it means to residents, especially those who survived and had to rebuild their homes.”
