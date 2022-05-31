 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

UPDATE: Mandatory evacuations orders issued for 1300 Soda Canyon Road to the dead end due to fire activity

  • 0

A fire broke out at Old Soda Canyon Road Tuesday afternoon, and Napa fire agencies are currently responding to it. 

At 4:30 p.m., Napa County Office of Emergency Services issued a Nixle alert: "Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for 1300 Soda Canyon Road. to the dead end. A road closure at Soda Canyon and Silverado trail is in effect until further notice."

A Cal Fire spokesperson said the Old Fire is currently at about 50 acres, and structures in the area are being threatened. Fire retardant is being dropped in the area, the spokesperson said. 

As of about 3:45 p.m., smoke from the fire could be seen in the city of Napa. 

County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza at 4:15 p.m. said the county is working to get all resources available. “We’re doing everything we can to keep everyone safe. We acknowledge this is an area that’s been threatened before, and we know what it means to residents, especially those who survived and had to rebuild their homes.”

People are also reading…

Napa News Now: Check out the stories Napa County residents are talking about this week

Catch up on the Napa Valley news you may have missed this week.

Napa Humane receives CDFA grant for spay-neuter program
Local News
featured

Napa Humane receives CDFA grant for spay-neuter program

  • Sam Jones
  • Updated
  • 0

Enough to subsidize around 420 “feline fix” procedures, this funding was raised through statewide sales of the pet-themed license plate design and will go directly to the local spay-neuter clinic.

Tracy, Wong are Napa County bike commute champs
Eagle
alert featured

Tracy, Wong are Napa County bike commute champs

  • Barry Eberling
  • Updated
  • 0

Terry Tracy and Tammy Wong use their bikes around Napa County to make short errands. Bike to Wherever Days wants more people to join them.

City of Napa moves to clear built-up homeless encampment structures from Kennedy Park
Local News
alert featured top story

City of Napa moves to clear built-up homeless encampment structures from Kennedy Park

  • Edward Booth
  • Updated
  • 0

The city of Napa began removing built-up homeless encampment structures from Kennedy Park last week, in an effort to remove fire and safety hazards from the area, according to the city. 

Restaurant owners ask Napa City Council to allow tents for permanent parklet program
Local News
alert top story

Restaurant owners ask Napa City Council to allow tents for permanent parklet program

  • Edward Booth
  • Updated
  • 0

The city of Napa is in the process of figuring out a permanent parklet program. Restaurant owners on Tuesday asked the city to allow tents or more permeant coverings to allow for more outdoor dining. 

Napa County's population continues to shrink
Local News
alert featured

Napa County's population continues to shrink

  • Barry Eberling
  • Updated
  • 0

Napa County saw its population fall 1% in 2021, according to the state.

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tornado barrels through small Minnesota town

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News