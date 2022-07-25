Vegetation fire west of Napa snuffed out at less than 2 acres

A vegetation fire broke out Sunday evening in the Carneros area west of Napa, but its spread was stopped in less than an hour, Cal Fire reported.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The fire was reported to dispatchers at about 6 p.m., in the 5300 block of Highway 12/121, according to Cal Fire spokesperson Tyree Zander. Crews arrived at the scene and stopped its forward progress by 6:46 p.m., limiting the spread to 1.8 acres.

No injuries or property damage were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire remained under investigation Monday.