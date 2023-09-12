Updated at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday — The brush fire that broke out late Tuesday afternoon in rural Napa County is 50% contained, Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit reported just after 6 p.m.

The fire was reported shortly after 3:45 p.m. off the 1600 block of Wooden Valley Road, about 10 miles northeast of the city of Napa, and later spread to 14.07 acres on a steep incline in a grassy area with oak woodlands, Cal Fire reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Cal Fire sent eight fire engines to the area, along with four air tankers, two helicopters, two dozers and two water tenders, the agency said.

Shortly before 4:45 p.m., the agency reported stopping the flames’ forward progress. Ground crews remained on scene to strengthen containment lines around the fire.

Wooden Valley Road was closed between Highway 121 and Wooden Valley Cross due to the fire, according to the Napa County Office of Emergency Services. Cal Fire said the closure would likely last until about 8 p.m.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. There were no early reports of injuries or structural damage.