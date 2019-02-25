A vehicle driven by a suspected drunk driver ran off Silverado Trail and hit a power pole early Monday morning, closing the roadway from Deer Park Road to Lodi Lane, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The collision occurred just before 3 a.m., approximately a half mile north of Deer Park Road. The CHP said the roadway likely wouldn't be reopened until mid-afternoon.
A Pacific Gas & Electric crew is having to replace a 50-foot pole and restring lines, which could take all afternoon, Deanna Contreras, a company spokesperson said.
The outage originally impacted 49 customers, but 16 of them had power back by 5 a.m., she said.
The motorist, Isaac Galan, 24, of Calistoga lost control of his 2015 Ford Mustang due to his intoxicated state, the CHP said.
Galan, who was not injured, was arrested at the scene for investigation of DUI, the CHP said. He was booked at the Napa County jail.