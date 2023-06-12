Silverado Trail was shut down between Oak Knoll Avenue and Yountville Cross Road Monday afternoon after a truck careened into a power pole, causing the pole to lean into the roadway.

Cal Fire set up a hard closure of the road following the collision, which occurred in the area of the road in between Regusci Winery and Chimney Rock Winery at about 3 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

In a Facebook post, the Town of Yountville noted the town was experiencing a power outage due to the collision — 2,283 customers have been affected, according to PG&E. The estimated restoration time, according to PG&E, is 6:30 p.m.

