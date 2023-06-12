Silverado Trail was shut down between Oak Knoll Avenue and Yountville Cross Road Monday afternoon after a truck careened into a power pole, causing the pole to lean into the roadway.
Cal Fire set up a hard closure of the road following the collision, which occurred in the area of the road in between Regusci Winery and Chimney Rock Winery at about 3 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
In a Facebook post, the Town of Yountville noted the town was experiencing a power outage due to the collision — 2,283 customers have been affected, according to PG&E. The estimated restoration time, according to PG&E, is 6:30 p.m.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
What you missed this week in notable Napa Valley crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Napa Valley Register.
Two people suspected of stealing from a Napa store Wednesday were arrested after a short vehicle chase in American Canyon, authorities reported.
A Concord man who was arrested Wednesday in Napa faces felony allegations of sexually abusing a teenager, Napa Police reported.
Napa County prosecutors charged two men with murder on suspicion of selling pills to a 17-year-old high schooler who died in 2022.
A 20-year-old Vallejo man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a burglary at an American Canyon home last month, according to police.
A Calistoga resident was one of two men arrested on suspicion of robbing two women at gunpoint on a Yolo County road, authorities reported.
A short vehicle pursuit Sunday morning ended with the driver’s arrest, according to American Canyon Police.
A Napa driver was arrested on a felony firearm allegation after he was stopped for suspected DUI Saturday, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Napa County Sheriff's officers made an arrest in a case involving $140,000 worth of copper wire.