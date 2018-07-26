An arrest in Napa County on July 19 for driving a stolen vehicle triggered a multi-jurisdiction investigation into Bay Area child pornography, the California Highway Patrol reported Wednesday.
The driver of the vehicle stopped by the CHP on Highway 29 a week ago for speeding is now in the Napa County jail facing possible charges of sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography.
Investigators may also seek charges of production of child pornography and forced oral copulation of a minor, the CHP said.
The investigation resulted in officers rescuing two children -- a 5-year-old and a 17-year-old -- who were depicted in pornographic acts, the CHP said.
The motorist, Kenyatta Usara Norwood, 43, of Oakland remains in the Napa County jail without bail.
The Napa Special Investigations Bureau helped to coordinate the investigation, the CHP said. Also participating were the Napa County District Attorney's Office, the Hayward Police Department and Alameda County Office of Children and Family Services.
.