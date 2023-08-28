Napa drivers are advised to avoid Highway 29 between Highways 221 and 12/121 after a reported vehicle and brush fire Monday morning.
In an EverBridge alert issued by Napa Fire at about 10 a.m., travelers were told to use alternate routes if possible to avoid the area. Traffic was backed up from Highway 12/121 to Highway 221.
Emergency crews are on the scene.
Howard Yune
City Editor and Public Safety Reporter
