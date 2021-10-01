Venture capitalist wanted to split California into six. Now, he wants to gut public unions

A proposed California ballot measure — filed by a Silicon Valley billionaire venture capitalist who had once proposed splitting the state into six — aims to end collective bargaining for public sector workers.

Proponents of the constitutional amendment could start collecting signatures within the next few weeks to get it on the 2022 general election ballot, according to estimates from the Attorney General's Office.

They'd need to gather about 1 million signatures in the next six months or so in order for the measure to get on the ballot.

With billionaire Tim Draper funding the signature-gathering effort, opponents of the initiative are gearing up for a fight, saying the measure fails to recognize the vital roles those such as public health workers and firefighters have played during the pandemic and the recent wildfire seasons.

"Like Mr. Draper's previous efforts, this proposal makes neither fiscal nor practical sense and should be added to his scrap heap of failed ballot initiatives," said Ted Toppin, chairman of Californians for Retirement Security which is a coalition of unions representing public workers and retirees, in a statement.