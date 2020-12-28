Veteran firefighter takes over as Napa Fire Chief

Zach Curren has been appointed to serve as Fire Chief for the Napa City Fire Department following the retirement of Fire Chief Steve Brassfield. His first day in his new role was Dec. 26.

“Chief Curren has consistently proven his leadership abilities over the more than 14 years that he has served this community,” said City of Napa City Manager Steve Potter. “As a longtime member of the Napa Fire Department, we are certain that Curren’s ties to the community and vast experience will allow him to lead the department with integrity and keep the Napa community safe.”

Curren has served the Napa Fire Department since 2006, starting as a firefighter/paramedic and working his way from captain, battalion chief and administrative battalion chief before being promoted to division chief of operations in January 2018. During his extensive tenure with the city, he also worked as the city emergency plan manager and served as the secretary for the Napa City Firefighters Association.