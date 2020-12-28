Veteran firefighter takes over as Napa Fire Chief

Zach Curren has been appointed to serve as Fire Chief for the Napa City Fire Department following the retirement of Fire Chief Steve Brassfield. His first day in his new role was Dec. 26.
“Chief Curren has consistently proven his leadership abilities over the more than 14 years that he has served this community,” said City of Napa City Manager Steve Potter. “As a longtime member of the Napa Fire Department, we are certain that Curren’s ties to the community and vast experience will allow him to lead the department with integrity and keep the Napa community safe.”
Curren has served the Napa Fire Department since 2006, starting as a firefighter/paramedic and working his way from captain, battalion chief and administrative battalion chief before being promoted to division chief of operations in January 2018. During his extensive tenure with the city, he also worked as the city emergency plan manager and served as the secretary for the Napa City Firefighters Association.
“It is a great honor to be chosen as Napa’s Fire Chief,” Curren said. “I am deeply grateful to Chief Brassfield for his exemplary leadership and the example he set for the entire department during his service. I am looking forward to continuing the great work he accomplished and will do everything I can to protect our community and lead the Napa Fire Department on to even more success.”
Curren holds numerous certifications, including Chief Officer Certification, Fire Officer Certification and Fire Prevention Officer Certification. He also has obtained associate degrees in paramedicine and general education as well as a career certificate in fire technology from Santa Rosa Junior College. In addition, Curren earned a Bachelor of Science in Fire Administration from Cogswell Polytechnical College and a Master of Public Administration from Arkansas State University.