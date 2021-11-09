 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Veterans, active troops get free use of Napa Valley park on Veterans Day

  • Updated
Bothe-Napa Valley State Park

Bothe-Napa Valley State Park north of St. Helena will offer free day use on Veterans Day to military veterans and active-duty members of the armed forces.

 Register file photo

On Veterans Day, active-duty and retired members of the military will be entitled to a free day in the outdoors at a state-owned Napa County park.

The Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District will offer day use without charge to veterans and active troops on Thursday at Bothe-Napa Valley State Park, between St. Helena and Calistoga.

Bothe-Napa Valley is one of three Upvalley recreational areas operated by the Open Space District under an agreement with the state, along with Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park and Robert Louis Stevenson State Park. In addition to day-use, the park offers camping, hiking, cabins and yurts year-round. (Bale Grist Mill is open only on Saturdays and Sundays, and regular admission at Robert Louis Stevenson is free.)

For more information on the park or additional services, call 707-942-4575 or email info@napavalleystateparks.org. More details are available at napaoutdoors.org.

Napa Valley Register presents "They Served With Honor" 2019

“They Served With Honor” is a 10-part series honoring local veterans.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Witness: Rittenhouse was 'pale' after shootings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News