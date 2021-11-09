Veterans, active troops get free use of Napa Valley park on Veterans Day

On Veterans Day, active-duty and retired members of the military will be entitled to a free day in the outdoors at a state-owned Napa County park.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

The Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District will offer day use without charge to veterans and active troops on Thursday at Bothe-Napa Valley State Park, between St. Helena and Calistoga.

Bothe-Napa Valley is one of three Upvalley recreational areas operated by the Open Space District under an agreement with the state, along with Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park and Robert Louis Stevenson State Park. In addition to day-use, the park offers camping, hiking, cabins and yurts year-round. (Bale Grist Mill is open only on Saturdays and Sundays, and regular admission at Robert Louis Stevenson is free.)

For more information on the park or additional services, call 707-942-4575 or email info@napavalleystateparks.org. More details are available at napaoutdoors.org.