Veterans, active troops get free use of Napa Valley park on Veterans Day

On Veterans Day, active-duty and retired members of the military will be entitled to a free day in the outdoors at a state-owned Napa County park.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!
The Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District will offer day use without charge to veterans and active troops on Thursday at Bothe-Napa Valley State Park, between St. Helena and Calistoga.
Bothe-Napa Valley is one of three Upvalley recreational areas operated by the Open Space District under an agreement with the state, along with Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park and Robert Louis Stevenson State Park. In addition to day-use, the park offers camping, hiking, cabins and yurts year-round. (Bale Grist Mill is open only on Saturdays and Sundays, and regular admission at Robert Louis Stevenson is free.)
For more information on the park or additional services, call 707-942-4575 or email info@napavalleystateparks.org. More details are available at napaoutdoors.org.
Napa Valley Register presents "They Served With Honor" 2019
“They Served With Honor” is a 10-part series honoring local veterans.
The Register begins its new "They Served With Honor" series with a profile of Vietnam veteran Chris Rubio, looking back 50 years at his experience of war.
A former Navy nurse from Napa reflects on serving in WWII and evacuating the wounded during the Korean War.
Retired naval aviator and aircraft carrier commander Capt. Doyle Borchers reflects on how Vietnam changed his outlook on war and military service.
Harold Bunnell’s invasion of France started at the wheel of a two-and-a-half-ton GMC truck, plunging off the back of a landing craft into the surf off Omaha beach.
Louis and Sheila Daugherty of Napa reflect on their service in Vietnam, he as a field surgeon and she as a nurse at a hospital in Saigon.
Marine aviator Mike Beguelin reflects on his service in the Gulf War at the controls of the supremely powerful, but temperamental jet known as a Harrier.
Editor’s note: This is the seventh of a 10-part series profiling veterans who live in Napa County. This week’s story was sponsored by The Mead…
Leah and Dominic Heil of St. Helena reflect on their dual service with the Army in Iraq.
Bob Nance of Napa recounts his wild year at the controls of a powerful helicopter gunship in Vietnam.
The Register concludes its They Served With Honor series with the story of Albert Freitas, 98, who was shot down over France in World War II.