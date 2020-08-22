Veterans Administration offers new Community Veteran Health Program in Napa

The SFVAHCS Community Veteran Health Program in Napa is committed to coordinating with several other entities, in an effort to better serve veterans in the Napa area. Banks regularly attends the monthly Napa Veterans Commission meetings, collaborates closely with the Napa County Veterans Service Office (and supports their monthly orientations), and also supports student Veterans at Napa Valley College, through the SFVAHCS Student Veteran Health Program.

She also regularly communicates with VA staff at Mare Island and other Northern California VA Health Care System locations, given that many veterans in the Napa area receive care at Mare Island, or a combination of Mare Island and SFVAHCS facilities.

For the past several months, Banks and other members of the SFVAHCS’ CVHP have been contacting veterans in the Napa and surrounding areas (via phone and mailed letters), who are enrolled in SFVAHCS, to inform them of these new services, provide needed assistance, and ensure they know how to access SFVAHCS care during the pandemic (much of which is currently being provided via phone and video).