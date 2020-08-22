Veterans Administration offers new Community Veteran Health Program in Napa

To better meet the needs of Veterans in Napa County, the San Francisco VA Health Care System’s (SFVAHCS) Veterans Outreach Program (VOP) is now actively serving veterans in Napa County, through a new Community Veteran Health Program (CVHP).
In formal partnership with Napa County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA), the SFVAHCS began occupying an office in HHSA Building B in January 2020, although due to COVID-19 the services are being offered remotely at the moment. The office is staffed by Licensed Clinical Social Worker Glynis Banks, who can provide the following:
— VA health care enrollment services;
—Social work services (VA and community resources and referrals) for Veterans across the life span, depending upon need;
—Information regarding health care benefits and assistance navigating VA health care, including VA appointment scheduling;
—Supportive counseling and time-limited therapy;
—Assistance with establishing/accessing telehealth services through the SFVAHCS;
—Education and workshops on Veteran-related topics;
—Assistance with navigating the Northern California VA Health Care System (Mare Island), including support with appointment scheduling and enrollment.
The SFVAHCS Community Veteran Health Program in Napa is committed to coordinating with several other entities, in an effort to better serve veterans in the Napa area. Banks regularly attends the monthly Napa Veterans Commission meetings, collaborates closely with the Napa County Veterans Service Office (and supports their monthly orientations), and also supports student Veterans at Napa Valley College, through the SFVAHCS Student Veteran Health Program.
She also regularly communicates with VA staff at Mare Island and other Northern California VA Health Care System locations, given that many veterans in the Napa area receive care at Mare Island, or a combination of Mare Island and SFVAHCS facilities.
For the past several months, Banks and other members of the SFVAHCS’ CVHP have been contacting veterans in the Napa and surrounding areas (via phone and mailed letters), who are enrolled in SFVAHCS, to inform them of these new services, provide needed assistance, and ensure they know how to access SFVAHCS care during the pandemic (much of which is currently being provided via phone and video).
Additionally, beginning in September 2020, Banks will facilitate regular virtual Speaker Series events on a range of topics (stress management, navigating VA health care, career planning, avoiding caregiver burnout, etc.) for all Napa-area veterans. These events will be advertised through several local channels (Veteran Service Officer office, Napa Valley College, etc.).
A few important reminders about VA health care:
— Veterans do not need to have a service-connected disability rating, or be retired from the military, to be eligible for VA health care.
— VA health care can be utilized alongside other private insurance (Kaiser, TriWest, etc.).
— Enrollment in VA health care can open the door for Veterans to obtain care in the community.
— VA health care can support enrolled Veterans throughout the lifespan, from transitioning out of the military to end-of-life care; VA care is not limited to military-related injuries or illnesses.
For more information about the SFVAHCS Community Veteran Health Program in Napa, please contact Glynis Banks, LCSW, at (650) 451-2870, during regular business hours (9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday). The SFVAHCS looks forward to serving Veterans and their caregivers/families in the Napa area, and looks forward to hearing from you. For more information about the SFVAHCS, visit sanfrancisco.va.gov.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.