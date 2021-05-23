 Skip to main content
Veterans Commission proposes monument to Napa County’s war dead
Tribute

Veterans Commission proposes monument to Napa County’s war dead

Fallen Warrior monument concept

This concept illustration shows a potential design for a monument to Napa Valley natives who have died serving in U.S. wars dating back more than a century, from World War I to the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. The Napa County Veterans Commission has compiled a list of 179 local residents who have lost their lives in military service since 1917.

 Chris Craiker artwork

Among the monuments, plaques, and gravestones planted across Napa County in honor of those who went to war, one type of monument is absent — a tribute to all of the local service members who have died in action.

Now, members of the county’s Veterans Commission hope to create a memorial that could become a single focal point for remembering every Napan who lost his or her life in U.S. wars stretching back more than a century. The installation would carry the names of 179 Napa County natives known to have been killed in action, from the two world wars to Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq.

Members of the Veterans Commission, an advocate for retired service members that Napa County created in 2018, seek to place the future monument at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Napa, according to chairman Frank Lucier.

Such a central monument would unify a history of sacrifice that for decades has been scattered not only among physical landmarks but even in local records, which were not pulled together until the Veterans Commission in 2019 completed a three-year project to gather a comprehensive list of the county’s war dead, he said.

“The commission’s focus was on creating a list of war dead, because that never existed in Napa County,” Lucier said last week … The goal was to have some type of monument that listed everyone who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Simply tracking the shifting definition of combat deaths across more than half a dozen U.S. wars was the major challenge in confirming who exactly would be honored, long before any talk of a monument’s shape or location, according to Lucier.

According to a letter included with the Veterans Commission’s 2019 count, U.S. military records from the First World War recorded only combatants who died on the battlefield as having been killed in action. Left out of the combat toll were those who were mortally wounded in battle before dying in hospitals, as well as non-combatants like nurses, service members who succumbed to the 1918-1920 flu pandemic, and those who died years after the war from the effects of chemical weapon attacks.

Death tolls were recorded more accurately and expansively during the Second World War, but still omitted service members who died in battlefield accidents or by friendly fire, the letter added.

For Napa County’s list, researchers drew names from federal military records, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Library of Congress, but also included service members named in local war memorials but not listed by the military as killed in action, according to commissioners.

The roll of local war dead can be extended as more names come to light, according to Bernie Narvaez, the Napa City Council member who serves as vice-chairman of the county Veterans Commission.

“The list will continue to change just because the amount of data will grow,” he said. “With how the information is acquired from different sources, we may get new info, and other members of the public may step up and say, ‘My grandfather was in this war and he wasn’t (federally) listed.’ I wouldn’t say it’s a complete list, but it’s a comprehensive one.”

A monument still awaits measurements, a design, and funding sources before a proposal can go before the county Board of Supervisors, but the importance of the project already is clear to Narvaez, who spent six years in the Marine Corps.

“When you have a monument and look at the lives lost, it’s a reminder of how precious and valuable the freedom is that we have,” he said. “Sometimes we may forget that in our busy lives, but taking a moment to remember those who are not with us, that’s what really matters, to give our thanks to the families. It’s another way for us to say thanks.”

Napa Valley Register presents "They Served With Honor" 2019

“They Served With Honor” is a 10-part series honoring local veterans.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Napa County natives who have died in action

World War I: 23

World War II: 89

Korean War: 32

Vietnam War: 28

Iraq and Afghanistan wars: 7

TOTAL: 179

(Source: Frank Lucier, Napa County Veterans Commission)

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

