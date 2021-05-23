Veterans Commission proposes monument to Napa County’s war dead

Among the monuments, plaques, and gravestones planted across Napa County in honor of those who went to war, one type of monument is absent — a tribute to all of the local service members who have died in action.

Now, members of the county’s Veterans Commission hope to create a memorial that could become a single focal point for remembering every Napan who lost his or her life in U.S. wars stretching back more than a century. The installation would carry the names of 179 Napa County natives known to have been killed in action, from the two world wars to Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq.

Members of the Veterans Commission, an advocate for retired service members that Napa County created in 2018, seek to place the future monument at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Napa, according to chairman Frank Lucier.

Such a central monument would unify a history of sacrifice that for decades has been scattered not only among physical landmarks but even in local records, which were not pulled together until the Veterans Commission in 2019 completed a three-year project to gather a comprehensive list of the county’s war dead, he said.