Veterans Commission proposes monument to Napa County’s war dead

Among the monuments, plaques, and gravestones planted across Napa County in honor of those who went to war, one type of monument is absent — a tribute to all of the local service members who have died in action.
Now, members of the county’s Veterans Commission hope to create a memorial that could become a single focal point for remembering every Napan who lost his or her life in U.S. wars stretching back more than a century. The installation would carry the names of 179 Napa County natives known to have been killed in action, from the two world wars to Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!
Members of the Veterans Commission, an advocate for retired service members that Napa County created in 2018, seek to place the future monument at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Napa, according to chairman Frank Lucier.
Such a central monument would unify a history of sacrifice that for decades has been scattered not only among physical landmarks but even in local records, which were not pulled together until the Veterans Commission in 2019 completed a three-year project to gather a comprehensive list of the county’s war dead, he said.
“The commission’s focus was on creating a list of war dead, because that never existed in Napa County,” Lucier said last week … The goal was to have some type of monument that listed everyone who made the ultimate sacrifice.”
Marine Corps Private Heisch earned the honor in while deployed to suppress China's Boxer Rebellion in 1900.
Simply tracking the shifting definition of combat deaths across more than half a dozen U.S. wars was the major challenge in confirming who exactly would be honored, long before any talk of a monument’s shape or location, according to Lucier.
According to a letter included with the Veterans Commission’s 2019 count, U.S. military records from the First World War recorded only combatants who died on the battlefield as having been killed in action. Left out of the combat toll were those who were mortally wounded in battle before dying in hospitals, as well as non-combatants like nurses, service members who succumbed to the 1918-1920 flu pandemic, and those who died years after the war from the effects of chemical weapon attacks.
Death tolls were recorded more accurately and expansively during the Second World War, but still omitted service members who died in battlefield accidents or by friendly fire, the letter added.
Veterans showed up in unexpected numbers in the Register this year, Editor Sean Scully says.
For Napa County’s list, researchers drew names from federal military records, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Library of Congress, but also included service members named in local war memorials but not listed by the military as killed in action, according to commissioners.
The roll of local war dead can be extended as more names come to light, according to Bernie Narvaez, the Napa City Council member who serves as vice-chairman of the county Veterans Commission.
“The list will continue to change just because the amount of data will grow,” he said. “With how the information is acquired from different sources, we may get new info, and other members of the public may step up and say, ‘My grandfather was in this war and he wasn’t (federally) listed.’ I wouldn’t say it’s a complete list, but it’s a comprehensive one.”
A monument still awaits measurements, a design, and funding sources before a proposal can go before the county Board of Supervisors, but the importance of the project already is clear to Narvaez, who spent six years in the Marine Corps.
“When you have a monument and look at the lives lost, it’s a reminder of how precious and valuable the freedom is that we have,” he said. “Sometimes we may forget that in our busy lives, but taking a moment to remember those who are not with us, that’s what really matters, to give our thanks to the families. It’s another way for us to say thanks.”
Photos: Napa County community gathers to pay tribute to Cory Miele
Cory Michael Miele
Napa firefighters receiving line for Cory Miele
Cory Michael Miele
Cory Michael Miele
Children with Cory Miele's dog Caliber
Cory Michael Miele
Napans lining up on Coombsville Road for Cory Miele's motorcade
Commemorative bracelet honoring Cory Miele
Cory Michael Miele
Cory Michael Miele
Cory Michael Miele
Cory Michael Miele
Cory Michael Miele
Cory Michael Miele
Cory Michael Miele
Napa Valley Register presents "They Served With Honor" 2019
“They Served With Honor” is a 10-part series honoring local veterans.
The Register begins its new "They Served With Honor" series with a profile of Vietnam veteran Chris Rubio, looking back 50 years at his experience of war.
A former Navy nurse from Napa reflects on serving in WWII and evacuating the wounded during the Korean War.
Retired naval aviator and aircraft carrier commander Capt. Doyle Borchers reflects on how Vietnam changed his outlook on war and military service.
Harold Bunnell’s invasion of France started at the wheel of a two-and-a-half-ton GMC truck, plunging off the back of a landing craft into the surf off Omaha beach.
Louis and Sheila Daugherty of Napa reflect on their service in Vietnam, he as a field surgeon and she as a nurse at a hospital in Saigon.
Marine aviator Mike Beguelin reflects on his service in the Gulf War at the controls of the supremely powerful, but temperamental jet known as a Harrier.
Editor’s note: This is the seventh of a 10-part series profiling veterans who live in Napa County. This week’s story was sponsored by The Mead…
Leah and Dominic Heil of St. Helena reflect on their dual service with the Army in Iraq.
Bob Nance of Napa recounts his wild year at the controls of a powerful helicopter gunship in Vietnam.
The Register concludes its They Served With Honor series with the story of Albert Freitas, 98, who was shot down over France in World War II.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com