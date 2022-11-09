Veterans Day tributes planned in Napa County

Cities and groups around Napa County are presenting Veterans Day events this week to thank and honor service members.

In downtown Napa, American Legion Post 113 on Friday will continue its annual tradition of sponsoring a Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park, off Main and Third streets. The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon.

“It’s always uplifting, I think. The whole idea is to recognize and honor service to our country,” said C.J. Bertagna, second vice commander of Napa-based Post 113.

The keynote speaker in Napa will be Rev. Canon Charles Dillon, pastor of St. Stephen’s Anglican Episcopal Church in Oakville.

Kate McPherson will conduct a musical tribute that will be performed by the Meadowlarks chorus. Napa City Councilmember Bernie Narvaez, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, will be the master of ceremonies. Members of the Vineyard Trails Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will attend.

Also Friday, American Canyon will hold its annual Veterans Day ceremony from 11 a.m. to noon at the American Canyon Middle School gymnasium at 100 Benton Way.

The observance involves many community groups and organizations and often fills the gymnasium, according to city spokesperson Jen Kansanback.

“It’s a longstanding tradition in town,” said Kansanback, who in her 16-year tenure cannot remember a year without a local celebration. “It’s a very popular event.”

Veterans, service members get free Veterans Day use of Napa County state parks The Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District will offer free day use at local state parks to military veterans and active-duty service members on Veterans Day.

While American Canyon hosts the ceremony, it will also be co-hosted by American Canyon Troop Support, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1123 and the American Canyon Lions Club. “The city is really facilitating the space, but it’s a community-based project,” said Kansanback.

The event's keynote speaker is retired Navy Cmdr. Hermie Sunga. The observance also will include student performances, local artists, and booths set up by veterans' service groups. Refreshments will be available.

On Thursday (Nov. 10), Rianda House in St. Helena will host its Thank You Veterans! breakfast. Organizers are inviting service members past and present, as well as civilians, to Rianda House at 1475 Main St. for a breakfast that starts at 10 a.m.

Rianda program manager Amanda Cole said of the event, “If (civilians) want to come and honor our vets, they are welcome as well. … The more the merrier.”

To make a reservation for the St. Helena breakfast, please RSVP by calling 707-963-8555, ext. 101 or email Cole at amanda@riandahouse.org.